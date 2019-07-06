Telangana Forest Dept finds way to turn rocky hillsides into green hubs

By | Published: 1:05 am

Hyderabad: Dry, barren and rocky hills in Telangana, sometimes dotted with hardy shrubs, but rarely friendly for planting of trees, are now being tamed by the State Forest Department.

As part of its tree planting activity under compensatory afforestation (CA) programmes, the department adopted innovative methods to turn brown rocky hillsides into hubs of greenery. “The hillsides barely have any soil, sometimes no more than a few inches deep. This makes them very unsuitable for planting trees,” a department official said.

With various States taking up development and infrastructure projects, which require diversion of existing forests in some cases, ideal areas for tree planting and patches of land with a lot of topsoil on which trees can take strong roots are becoming increasingly difficult to find. “This is a country-wide phenomenon,” the official said.

As some of the areas earmarked for CA work include rough landscapes such as hillocks, a common feature in the State and in the Deccan area in general, forest officials hit upon an innovative method to beat the rocky geological landscape at its own game.

Till March 31 this year, CA activities for various projects, were completed over a total of 13,941 hectares (HA) in Telangana. The goal for 2019-20 is to plant trees over 6,266 HA, the official said. This land spread includes non-forest land allotted for compensatory afforestation as well as degraded forest land where CA work is approved by the Central government. “We are having success with creating special soil pockets on the hillsides in which hardy tree species, such as from the Ficus family with strong root systems, are being planted,” the official explained.

To make this happen, the Department was using cement concrete rings, usually used to line open wells to prevent collapse of soil from the sides, and stack them up, two or three at a time and fill them with good soil. “It is in these ‘pots’ that we are planting the saplings. Here they will take root and become strong enough for their roots to penetrate the harder hillsides on which we are doing this,” the official told Telangana Today.

Such experiments were taken up at many locations across the State, including in Peddapalli, Sircilla and Nalgonda districts. It was not just planting of saplings, but ensuring their survival so they can grow on the hillsides which require regular watering. Where possible, officials laid tracks to enable tractors with water tanks to go up so workers can water the plants. In more difficult areas, people carry water up the hills in pots to water the saplings.

The results of these efforts to turn rocky hillsides into green cover hubs, the Department hopes, would be there for all to see in the next few years as the saplings take root and grow into trees.

