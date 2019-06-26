Telangana Forest Dept officials told to plant saplings immediately

By | Published: 8:15 pm

Hyderabad: Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy on Wednesday urged Forest Department officials and others to take advantage of the current spell of rains by planting saplings immediately.

Reviewing the preparations for the massive plantation drive with the department officials, the Minister said saplings should be planted wherever possible without waiting for the official launch of the fifth phase of Telanganaku Harita Haaram.

He also urged officials to take up avenue plantation along the Hyderabad-Srisailam and Hyderabad-Nagarjuna Sagar roads as they did on the road to Vijayawada from the State capital. Indrakaran Reddy said with 100 crore seedlings and saplings being raised this year at all nurseries across the State, people should be made aware about the types of plants available. He also called for ensuring safety and growth of all planted saplings and not just focusing on the numbers being planted.

“It is important to protect all planted saplings, and tree guards should be used for this. Tree guards can be taken off from the grown saplings of the previous editions of Harita Haaram. These can be installed at new locations,” he said.

The Minister also called on officials to encourage industries to join in the tree plantation drive. The steps being taken by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to boost tree cover in Telangana would benefit the entire State. Simultaneously, there should be no let-up in forest protection activities and where there are conflicts with people, they should be dealt with carefully, he said. Indrakaran Reddy said he would tour all districts to oversee the progress of the tree plantation programme.

