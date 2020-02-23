Telangana Forest Dept showcases its success stories

By | Published: 12:23 am

Hyderabad: Telangana Forest Department showcased its success stories at the 13th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS-COP13) together with the associated meetings of the Standing Committee held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat from February 15 to 22. The theme of the convention was ‘Migratory species connect the planet and together we welcome them home’.

The Telangana Forest Department exhibited the story of mouse deer conservation, breeding, and, reintroduction programme at Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad; long-billed vulture conservation in Kumaram Bheem Asifabad District; conservation at Manjeera Wildlife Sanctuary, Sangareddy; and Biodiversity of Telangana by Telangana State Biodiversity Board.

Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India; Babul Supriyo, Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change; Vijay Rupani, Chief Minister of Gujarat; K Raju, Minister of Forests, Kerala; PCCFs and Chief Wildlife Wardens of various States, heads of different national and international organisations, visited the Telangana stall.

In a side event organised by Central Zoo Authority, New Delhi, the success story of Mouse Deer conservation, breeding, and, reintroduction in wild was presented by Dr Sidhanand Kukrety, Director, Nehru Zoological Park. One of the most successful breeding programmes among 73 others, the programme also won many accolades from delegates across the world.

R Shobha, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Telangana; Dr Sidhanand Kukrety, APCCF (Production) and Director, Nehru Zoological Park; N Kshitija, Curator, Nehru Zoological Park; M Sandeep, Biologist, and B Laxmi Narayana, Biologist, Nehru Zoological Park; participated in the CMS-COP13.

As an environmental treaty of the United Nations, CMS provides a global platform for the conservation and sustainable use of migratory animals and their habitats. CMS brings together the States through which migratory animals pass, the Range States, and lays the legal foundation for internationally coordinated conservation measures throughout a migratory range. As the only global convention specialising in the conservation of migratory species, their habitats and migration routes, CMS complements and co-operates with a number of other international organisations, NGOs and partners in the media as well as in the corporate sector.

As of November 1, 2019 the Convention on Migratory Species has 130 parties. The triennial conference, was attended by more than 3,000 delegates from 130 countries.

