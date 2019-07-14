Telangana Forest Dept to create geo-fences around forest lands

By | Published: 10:50 pm

Hyderabad: As part of protecting forest land and clearing the air over forest boundaries, the Telangana Forest Department will create geo-fences around all forest land including parcels of degraded forest land across the State once it finalizes land ownership issues with the Revenue Department, said the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests PK Jha here on Sunday.

Jha was addressing a press meet on the sidelines of a two-day workshop on initiatives and innovations in forestry organised by the Telangana Forest Department. On steps being taken to address the demands by podu cultivators to hand over forest land to them, he said the issue was being examined at the State government level with Forest and Revenue departments working together. He said it was not appropriate to make extensive comments in the light of the Supreme Court hearing a case on the issue and that the State would submit an affidavit on the methods that were followed in determining who among the claimants was eligible for rights over forest land as per the 2005 ROFR Act.

Earlier, addressing the workshop’s valedictory session, K Bhoopal Reddy, Special Secretary to the Chief Minister, said forest encroachments had fallen to 1,000 hectares a year after formation of Telangana State from 3,000Ha a year in united Andhra Pradesh. He said, the Chief Minister will soon implement an agenda to resolve all ROFR related issues and will visit all the districts along with officials from different departments to address the disputed ownership claims involving forest land.

Reflecting the consensus among the top forest officials from six States who attended the conference, Bhoopal Reddy said individual States should be allowed flexibility in implementing forest laws based on their local needs with the Centre giving States the required leeway on such matters.

Attack on FRO proved job risk

Hyderabad: The Sarsala incident where a woman Forest Range Officer was attacked by a mob led by brother of MLA Konappa, not just made news across the country but also highlighted the challenging conditions under which forest officials work, according to Telangana Principal Chief Conservator of Forests PK Jha. He also said the incident created a lot of awareness among people on the issue of forest encroachment.

Answering a question on action taken against the accused, Jha said the incident was highly condemnable and the action was initiated as per law. Mere providing arms to forest personnel may not be the solution to prevent recurrence of such incidents. Awareness among public on the importance of protection of forests and support of people is needed for foresters to effectively do their job, Jha said.

