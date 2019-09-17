Telangana: Forest Dept under criticism for ‘podu’ lands

By | Published: 9:00 pm

Hyderabad: The Forest Department came under some criticism in the State Legislative Assembly on Tuesday when some members expressed concern over issues relating to forest land under ‘podu’ cultivation as well as allowing grazing of sheep and cattle in forest areas.

The issue came up more than once during the question hour when different Ministers were answering queries on agriculture and again during Zero Hour. Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy informed the members that the State government would soon announce a policy with respect to ‘podu’ lands.

Forests Minister A Indrakaran Reddy reassured everyone that no immediate action would be taken in cases relating to crop cultivation in forest lands. The Chief Minister had already said he would look into ‘podu’ land issue, Indrakaran Reddy said.

The Forest Minister said instructions were issued to the Forest Department to immediately stop trenching to demarcate forest land and prevent cattle and other animals from entering forests. He was responding to a question from TRS MLA Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy, who wanted to know why the department staff was preventing shepherds from grazing their sheep in forest areas after the Chief Minister had said earlier that they could do so. “Is the Forest Department a part of the Government or is it independent?” he said.

Responding to questions from Congress MLA D Anasuya on ROFR lands and tribals cultivating such land, Indrakaran Reddy rejected the charges of discrimination or targeting of tribals. He said ROFR cut-off date was December 31, 2005 and all rights provided to tribals so far were as per the rules.

A current survey by the Revenue, Forest and Tribal Welfare Departments of all disputes related to forest land would be completed by September 30, he said and explained that there would be clarity on the matter once this exercise was completed.