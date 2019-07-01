Telangana: Forest NGOs condemn attack on officer

By | Published: 11:08 pm

Hyderabad: Various Non-Governmental Organisations involved in nature and wildlife conservation on Monday condemned the attack on Forest Range Officer Chole Anitha at Sasarla village.

In a joint statement, People of Animals, Friends of Snakes Society, Hyderabad Tiger Conservation Society, Deccan Birders, and Wildlife Conservation Society-India, said that forest staff at the ground level are “abused, harassed, and bullied on a regular basis by local politicians and district administrations. In emergency situations like the one at Sarsala on Sunday, when police assistance is required the most, they seldom respond and when they do, it is inadequate and passive.”

They urged the government to provide necessary police protection to forest staff and provide them with weapons for self-defence and safety gear in use for crowd control.

The NGOs also sought a clarification on ‘Podu’ lands being given to villagers. The State Government cannot give away any land (post 2005) to tribal inhabitants as it is inconsistent with the Forest Rights Act of 2005. It is also in contravention of Supreme Court orders on this subject, they said.

Among their other suggestions to the government were setting-up of a grievance redressal mechanism to help forest officers facing abuse and hurdles from local politicians and district administrations.

