Telangana: Forest officers body condemns rude behavior of Collector

Hyderabad: The Indian Forest Service Association, Telangana State Chapter, has condemned the alleged rude and discourteous behaviour of District Collector of Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district with IFS officer B Prabhakar, a 2004 batch Indian Forest Service officer.

In a letter to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Tuesday, Association secretary Lokesh Jaiswal said the incident took place in the chambers of the District Collector on July 18, 2020. The association, in its emergency meeting here, condemned the incident and requested the Chief Secretary to look into the matter personally and to take suitable and necessary action against the District Collector. The association also represented the same to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) for necessary action.

