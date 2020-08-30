Telangana Forest Officers win Wildlife Conservation Society of India awards

The WCS organized the “Best Wildlife Photograph 2020” contest on the occasion of World Photography Day last week. While Chandrasekhar Rao took the photo of the Tiger

Hyderabad: Forest officers of Telangana have won two national level awards for wildlife photography in a competition conducted by the WildLife Conservation Society of India (WCS) . Divisional Forest Officer, Adilabad , Chandra Sekhar Rao won second prize for his photograph of Bengal Tiger, Divisional Forest Officer, Macherial, Madhav Rao Siripurapu won third prize for his photo of Crested Hawk Eagle.

The WCS organized the “Best Wildlife Photograph 2020” contest on the occasion of World Photography Day last week. While Chandrasekhar Rao took the photo of the Tiger at the Tippeswar wildlife sanctuary located near Telangana-Maharashtra border , Madhava Rao took the photo of Crested Eagle in Kawal wildlife sanctuary. The WCS in a special mention to the Jannaram Forest Division, of the State appreciated them for their wonderful photographs. Forest Minister Indrakaran Reddy, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests R Sobha and other senior officers of the department congratulated the winners.

Akashdeep Baruah, Chief Conservator of Forests, Lower Assam Division , Assam won the first prize, Rahul Singh Sikarwar, Forest Range Officer, Madhya Pradesh – won fourth prize and the fifth prize went to Ayan Paul Inspector, Customs Division, Guwahati . These images are featured in the WCS website and social media.

