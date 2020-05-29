Telangana Formation Day: Dignitaries to unfurl the National flag

By | Published: 12:29 am

Hyderabad: The State government announced the names of Ministers and dignitaries who will unfurl the national flag on the occasion of the State Formation Day on June 2 at all the district headquarters of the State.

According to a Government Order here on Thursday, the State level function, to be held on a low key on account of coronavirus, will begin with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao paying tributes to Telangana martyrs and then unfurling the National Flag. The designated Ministers and dignitaties will do the same in the 32 districts.

Designated ministers and dignitaries will pay floral tributes at the Telangana Martyrs’ memorials. Thereafter, the Ministers will unfurl the National Flag at 9.00 AM. Designated dignitaries are : Adilabad: Gampa Govardhan, Bhadradri-Kothagudem: Rega Kantha Rao, Jagtial: Koppula Eshwar, Jayashankar Bhupalpally: T Bhanu Prasad Rao, Janagaon: B Venakteswarlu, Jogulamba Gadwal: Guvvala Balraj, Kamareddy: Parige Srinivas Reddy, Khammam: Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Karimnagar: Gangula Kamalakar, Asifabad: Arekapudi Gandhi, Mahabubnagar: V Srinivas Goud, Mahabubabad: Satyavathi Rathod, Mancherial: Balka Suman, Medak: Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Medchal-Malkajgiri: Ch Malla Reddy, Mulugu: MS Prabhakar Rao, Nagarkurnool: K Damodar Reddy, Nalgonda: Gutha Sukender Reddy, Narayanpet: Nethi Vidyasagar Rao, Nirmal: A Indrakaran Reddy, Nizamabad: V Prashanth Reddy, Peddapalli: Etela Rajender, Rajanna Sircilla: KT Rama Rao, Rangareddy: P Sabitha Indra Reddy, Sangareddy: Md Mahmood Ali, Siddipet: T Harish Rao, Suryapet: G Jagadish Reddy, Vikarabad: T Padma Rao, Wanaparthy: Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, Warangal (Rural) Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Warangal (Urban): Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar and Yadadri-Bhongiri: Gongidi Sunitha Mahender Reddy.

Local MLAs, Mayors, ZP Chairpersons, Chairperson DCCB and DCMS, Municipal Chairpersons and district level officers in the district headquarters will participate at the Collectorates. ‘High tea’ arrangements at suitable nearby places preferably within the Collectorate shall be made for all the above dignitaries and officers, the order said. It also said that in view of Covid-19, measures like use of masks, physical distancing, availability of sanitisers, sanitising spray and keeping only mimimum number of participants shall be ensured.

