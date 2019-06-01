Telangana formation day songs you shouldn’t miss

By | Published: 6:21 pm

Hyderabad: With the formation of Telangana State, it has become a common practice for television channels, web channels, and noted singers to release songs during the State formation day and also for the State festivals – Bathukamma and Bonalu.

Songs played a key role in the statehood movement in enthusing and mobilizing the masses. And now, perhaps, unique to any State in the country, these special songs are now an integral part of the annual celebration. Every year, the song makers are involving in a healthy competition to bring out something fresh by beating their previous best.

The standards are getting pushed season by season in terms of lyrics, production values, and also in showing unexplored locations. And in the process, the soul of Telangana is being captured in these 3-5 minute songs.

As Telangana is turning five this June 2, here are some of the catchy formation day songs released this year.

Idhera Telangana by Mic TV

This song penned by Tirupathi Matla talks about the character of Telangana and lifestyle of Telanganites. This song produced by Mic TV in association with Telangana Tourism and department of language and culture, was sung by noted singer Mangli and it had already garnered over one million views.

Marlabadda Telangana by Bithiri Sathi

TV anchor Bithiri Sathi (Chevella Ravi) rendered vocals for this song which tells the significance of the districts in Telangana. Lyricist Kandikonda wrote lyrics for this trending song.

Saahore Telangana by Wow TV

Well-known writer Deshapathi Srinivas penned this song for Wow TV. It talks about the Telangana movement, greatness of Telangana, and the progress/changes the State saw after its inception. Manjusha Sulochana, Nandan Raj, and Deshapathi Srinivas are the singers for this song.

Alai balai assaidulla salaam Telangana by Lalitha Audios and Videos

This is a breathless song covering the 33 districts of Telangana. This number written by Kalyan Tripuraneni was sung by Bhole Shavali and Varam.

Jathara Cheddhama by Madhu Priya

Singer Madhu Priya in this song focuses on Telangana movement, martyrs and sacrifices made. Burra Sathish is the lyric writer for this number.

