Telangana: Former Naxal couple lock tahsildar in his office at Bayyaram

By | Published: 3:35 pm

Mahabubabad: A former naxal couple, alleging that revenue officials had failed to resolve a dispute over the land allotted to them under a rehabilitation programme, staged a dharna in front of tahsildar Pulla Rao’s chamber by locking the door at Bayyaram on Thursday.

The dharna continued for about an hour until the local Sub-Inspector Muralidhar assured the couple that the police along with revenue officials would visit the land which was in his possession and see that the problem is solved.

According to the sources, Bhukua Kasiram and Subhadra, former members of Praja Pratighatana Group (PPG) surrendered before the police in 2013. The couple was allotted 4.20 acre of land the same year. The couple tilled the land till 2016. Meanwhile, a person belonging to Koya community claimed ownership of the land in 2016. Following this, the matter was brought to the notice of the tahsildar. Since then, the issue has been pending.

Meanwhile, it was found that the couple had been actually allotted land survey number 202, but there they were tilling the land in survey number 204 as the then revenue officials had shown that piece of land then. It is said that the person from Koya community, who is claiming ownership, does not have any documents in his favour. Moreover, the records state that the land is owned by the government. Considering all these factors, the naxal couple is demanding that the officials resolve the issue and show them their land. Pulla Rao said he would verify all the documents and also visit the site and do justice to the naxal couple at the earliest.