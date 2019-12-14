Telangana forms Human Rights Commission

By | Published: 12:23 am

Hyderabad: The Telangana government issued orders for the constitution of the Telangana State Human Rights Commission (TSHRC). Prior to this, the Andhra Pradesh Human Rights Commission (APHRC) was taking care of human rights violation issues in both the States.

The last appointment as the Chairperson of APHRC was in 2017 and the last member of the commission retired in 2018. Chief Secretary SK Joshi issued orders in this regard on November 28. The move comes in the wake of the December 20 deadline to appoint a full-fledged SHRC.

