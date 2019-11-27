Telangana: Free chemotherapy in district hospitals soon

By | Published: 1:13 am

Hyderabad: The health authorities will soon introduce free chemotherapy sessions at healthcare facilities in districts. Currently, cancer patients in the State travel to Hyderabad for chemotherapy at MNJ Cancer Hospital, which leads to financial stress and logistical challenges.

Depending on the stage of cancer, patients from districts either travel to Hyderabad multiple times or make temporary arrangements to stay in the city. To address such challenges, the health officials have proposed to provide chemotherapy sessions to cancer patients in district hospitals itself.

As part of the initiative, a capacity-building exercise will be launched soon to train senior nurses and other healthcare workers in the districts in providing prescribed dosage of chemotherapy to patients in Area and district hospitals. Attempts are also being made to ensure that the chemotherapy drugs are available at local government healthcare facility.

“We are trying our best to introduce this concept of providing cancer care to patients in the districts. We have also requested the Centre to financially support us to set up regional cancer care centres in Adilabad and Warangal,” Health Minister E Rajender said on Tuesday.

Swine flu season

Interacting with presspersons, the Health Minister said the State healthcare machinery is prepared to meet the possible spurt in cases of swine flu during the ongoing winter season.

“The Health Department has no let-up and it has to work throughout the year. We have created 500 additional isolation beds, procured enough diagnostic kits and trained manpower to meet any kind of outbreak of swine flu cases in the next few months,” he said.

He reviewed the preparedness of the healthcare machinery by meeting all the District Medical and Health Officers and Superintendents of healthcare facilities falling under the jurisdiction of Telangana Vaidya Vidhan Parishad.

