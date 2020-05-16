Telangana frontrunner in crop clusters

By | Published: 12:09 am 11:26 pm

Hyderabad: Literally taking a cue from Telangana government’s initiative in promotion of crop clusters, the Central government is now promoting the same practice across the country. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made an announcement to this effect during a press conference held in New Delhi while briefing about the measures being taken to boost agriculture and allied sectors following the coronavirus-triggered lockdown.

Telangana has been a frontrunner in promoting crop clusters extensively with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao already announcing major plans to take up cluster-based farming at feasible locations across the State. Chandrashekhar Rao had shared these plans with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Agriculture Minister Radhamohan Singh in the past explaining its advantages to make agriculture profitable for farmers.

The State government is already working on an action plan and is making efforts to take up paddy cultivation with emphasis on crop clusters of fine paddy varieties. “We have already begun a study to identify feasible locations for crop clusters. If the Centre clarifies further on its plans, we can take advantage of the Centre’s financial packages to promote cluster-based agriculture in collaboration with them. This will benefit farmers in the long run,” an Agriculture Department official told Telangana Today.

Sources said the Central government had already enquired with the State government about its proposals, but the officials concerned said there was no formal proposal for collaboration in this regard. A few months ago, a Central team visited the State to study the feasibility of growing oil palm in the State and gave its nod for cultivation of oil palm in about 45,000 acres across the State. Besides oil palm, the State government is also considering crop clusters for fine paddy varieties, cotton, and turmeric among others.

The Union Finance Minister on Friday announced a Rs 10,000 crore scheme for the formalisation of micro-food enterprises (MFEs). A cluster-based approach will be taken for unorganised MEFs to get technical upgradation to attain FSSAI food standards. She said cluster-based agriculture is one of the ways to make local value-added products reach global markets where the final products can be packaged in a world-class manner and marketed.

“Telangana can have turmeric; we are only suggesting this because turmeric latte is a big thing outside these days. Turmeric is rich in this country, there can be clusters formed. Andhra can do chillies, Tamil Nadu can do tapioca. I am just giving examples,” she added.

