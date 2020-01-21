Telangana FROs association elects new executive committee

By | Published: 12:55 am

Hyderabad: The general body members of the Telangana Forest Range Officers Association that met here on Monday elected the following executive committee comprising president A Appaiah, secretary V.Mohan, vice-president A Vijaya Bhaskar, joint-secretary CH Venkataiah Goud, Organizing Secretaries B Rajender and Satyanaranamma and treasurer Chandraiah.

The new executive committee which will be in office for three years then met the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests R Sobha and other senior officials of the department.

