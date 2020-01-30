Telangana gears up for a healthy Medaram Jatara

By | Published: 12:44 am 1:38 am

Hyderabad: The Telangana government’s health wing is pulling out all stops to provide adequate medical facilities to lakhs of devotees who are expected to take part in the renowned Sammakka Saralamma Jatara, Medaram, in Mulugu district.

While devotees from across the State already started to visit Medaram, health officials are expecting the numbers to peak between February 4 and February 8. According to the estimates, the officials are anticipating a footfall of 1.6 crore devotees in the five days.

Congregations of such a huge scale always carry a risk of spurt in infections, seasonal flu, gastroenteritis, food-borne and water-borne ailments. Keeping these in mind, the officials made special arrangements for the Medaram Jatara.

“We tried our best to learn from past mistakes, and tighten-up the gaps and loopholes this time. We set up a 50-bed hospital for devotees. Also, all nearby public healthcare institutions, including Mulugu, Kamalapura and Bhupalpally, will run round the clock to receive patients. We have adequate medicines for all kinds of infections,” Health Minister Etela Rajender said.

On Wednesday, the Minister conducted a thorough review of preparations needed to extend medical and health facilities to devotees. In all, health officials roped in 150 doctors, who will be stationed at several healthcare facilities in and around Medaram.

Close to 530 paramedical staff (men and women) from Warangal and another 60 Class IV employees have been deputed to assist in administering healthcare services.

Special arrangements are in place for emergency vehicles to transport sick devotees from the Jatara to the nearest medical facility. Close to 20 emergency vehicles and a few two-wheeler ambulances have been roped in for the purpose.

A mega 50-bed temporary hospital, named Sri Sammakka Saralamma Vaidya Shala, along with specialists will be available for devotees round the clock. Also, 16 medical camps have been set up in the Jatara area with an ambulance, doctors and paramedical staff.

“Six DMHOs and 10 Deputy DMHOs will monitor the situation round the clock till the end of the Jatara. We are requesting other departments, including the Tribal Welfare, to chip in and help the healthcare workers. Nearly 15 food safety officers will be stationed at various locations to ensure that quality food is available for devotees,” Rajender said.

Several other medical institutions, including Telangana State Vaidya Vidhan Parishad (TSCCP) Hospitals at Mulugu, Eturunagaram and Parkal, a 10-bed PHC at Tadvai and a PHC at Pasra with specialist doctors will be available for the devotees.

En route to Medaram, health officials made arrangements to hold 26 medical camps for devotees. “We tried to do our best to provide facilities, but a lot also depends on individuals. I urge individual devotees to take precautions, which will go a long way in the reduction of ailments,” Rajender said.

Tamilisai, KTR get invitation

Hyderabad: Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod on Wednesday extended a formal invitation to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to participate in the prestigious Sammakka Saralamma Jatara to be celebrated at Medaram from February 5 to 8.

Rathod was accompanied to Raj Bhavan by Tribal Welfare Secretary Benhur Mahesh Datt Ekka and Commissioner Christina Z Chongthu. The Minister invited the Governor by presenting her with a Pochampally shawl and a silver kumkum box in a traditional manner.

Rathod explained to the Governor about the importance and history behind the festival, as well as the arrangements being made for the congregation, which will be attended by lakhs of devotees. She said all efforts were being made to celebrate eco-friendly and plastic-free festivities at the venue.

Later, Rathod along with Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, MLA Aroori Ramesh, MLC Pochampally Srinivas Reddy and others called on TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao to extend a formal invitation to him to attend the Sammakka Saralamma Jatara. They congratulated him on the victory in the recently held municipal polls.

