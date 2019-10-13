Telangana gears up for crop procurement

By | Published: 11:48 pm

Hyderabad: Expecting a bumber harvest, the State government began efforts to ensure adequate facilities at market yards, ginning mills and processing centres to procure and purchase the crop in the State.

The field officials of Agriculture Department have been handed over a checklist of facilities that must be placed at all centres before procurement and purchase begins.

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy, who reviewed the arrangements here on Sunday, directed the officials concerned to issue notifications with the permission of the respective district Collectors to ginning mills for procuring maximum quantity of cotton crop. He wanted the officials to make prior arrangements at all procurement and purchase centres to avoid sudden rush of farmers by issuing tokens or by other means.

“All the market yard staff and related department must be given responsibilities of a specific work. In case they fail to implement the orders, they will be held responsible and stringent action will be taken,” he said.

Facilities such as drinking water, electricity, fire engines, tarpauline covers, lanterns, torchlights and even queues are being arranged for farmers.

Officials were also directed to ensure that middlemen and traders do not fleece farmers by initiating criminal proceedings against the former. Minimum support prices must be displayed at all market yards to ensured that farmers are aware of value for their crop.

