Telangana gets Centre’s pat for Sakhi centres

Hyderabad: The State government received a pat for establishing Sakhi centres in the State in a record time. Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on Monday congratulated the Telangana State government for establishing around 16 Sakhi (One Stop) centres in a record time of 100 days.

In all, 27 out of 31 Sakhi centres sanctioned by the Central government were established in the State. The Union government allocated one centre each for all 31 districts, in a bid to provide legal aid as well as necessary support for women and girl children in cases of rape or sexual abuse.

In her official Twitter handle, the Union Minister said: “Telangana State has witnessed opening of 16 One Stop Centres in first 100 days. My gratitude to the State administration for its support and cooperation.”

In a release, Telangana Women and Child Development director Viziendira Boyi, congratulated the Sakhi group head as well as the district heads, who succeeded in setting up these centres in a record time.

“The Union Minister’s tweet indeed has come as a welcome gift, while the State was celebrating Dasara and Bathukamma festivities. We will establish the rest of the Sakhi centres at the earliest,” she said.

