Telangana gets new SC & ST Commission

Hyderabad: The State government on Tuesday constituted the new Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC & ST) Commission for Telangana State. Errolla Srinivas from Ganpur of Chinna Koduru mandal in Siddipet district, has been appointed as the Commision Chairman.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao cleared the file on Tuesday, paving way for appointment of the Chairman and five members in the new Commission. The members of the Commission will be B Vidyasagar from Yedavalli in Nuthanakal mandal of Suryapet district, M Rambal Nayak from Podagutta Thanda in Keshampeta mandal of Rangareddy district, Kursam Neeladevi from Rayaguda in Sirikonda mandal of Adilabad district, Sunkapaka Devaiah from Hyderabad and Chilakamarri Narsimha from Mucchintala in Shamshabad mandal of Rangareddy district.