Telangana girl bags 7th rank in NEET

Hyderabad: A girl from Telangana has bagged the all India seventh rank in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2019.Madhuri Reddy G of Rangareddy district scored 695 marks with a percentile score of 99.9993620 and secured the seventh rank in the unreserved category. She also stood first in the girls’ category.

The results were declared by the National Testing Agency on Wednesday.Reddy also bagged the fifth rank in the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP-EAMCET) 2019, the results of which were announced on Tuesday.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Madhuri’s father Thirupathi Reddy G said it was her childhood dream to become a doctor and serve the society.“She appeared for the AIIMS undergraduate entrance exam and JIPMER entrance test. Depending on the result in these exams, she will choose the college,” Thirupathi Reddy said.

This year, 15,19,375 candidates had registered and 14,10,755 appeared for the entrance test, out of which 7,97,042 students have qualified. As many as 67.44 per cent students have qualified out of 48,996 students who appeared for the entrance test from Telangana. The qualifying percentage from the State has come down from 68.88 in 2018 to 67.44.The NEET is conducted for admissions into MBBS and BDS courses in the medical and dental courses run in colleges approved by the Medical Council of India and Dental Council of India.