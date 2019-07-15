Telangana: Girl dies of burns, 4 injured at SC Welfare Hostel fire

By | Published: 12:58 am

Khammam: An inmate at the Government Girl’s SC Welfare Hostel at NSP Colony, Khammam, died of burns and asphyxiation following a fire accident in a room at the hostel Monday night.

The fire was said to have been caused by a short-circuit when the inmates at the hostel were asleep. The deceased was identified as B Spandana (10), a fourth standard student. Four others, Amulya, Pravalika, Shruti and Nandini, who were injured in the incident, were shifted to Khammam Government Hospital for treatment.

The room in which the fire accident took place was completely gutted including the beds, mattresses and ceiling fan. Sources said a tube light in the room burst following the short-circuit, which was caused by water leakage in the wall, leading to the fire.

The deceased suffered 50 per cent burns. When the incident took place, there were nearly 25 girls in the room. Locals and a video journalist, Sudhakar, who found smoke emanating from the hostel rushed to the spot and rescued the girls.

Commissioner of Police Tafseer Iqbal visited the hostel and interacted with the staff and students.

Khammam ACP G Venkat Rao has been asked to probe the incident and submit a report. Deputy Director of Social Welfare, Satyanarayana, said a committee has been set up to enquire into the incident.

Meanwhile, CPI leaders Sk Saida, C Suri Babu and others called on Joint Collector Anurag Jayanti and urged him to undertake repairs at the Hostel and ensure justice to the deceased girl’s family. They also wanted action taken against those responsible for the poor maintenance of the hostel.

Four students suffer fractures in wall collapse

In another incident at Challasamudram in Yellandu mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem, four students of a local Government High School suffered injuries when a wall at the school collapsed on them.

The students were taken to Khammam District Government Hospital where in it was found that the students had suffered fractures on their limbs due to the wall collapse.

Social Welfare Minister Minister orders inquiry

Social Welfare Minister Koppula Eeshwar has ordered an inquiry into the fire accident at the SC girls’ hostel in Khammam which killed a student. He directed the officials to submit the report at the earliest and initiate stringent action against those responsible for the incident.

Besides shifting the girl students to nearby hostels until alternate arrangements are made for their stay, the Minister directed the officials to conduct a drive and take necessary precautions to avoid any such untoward incidents in future.