Telangana girl shows what it takes to crack NEET

By | Published: 9:42 pm

The month of May has come and gone, but it came bearing happy news for students, the kind that makes one want to break out into an impromptu jig, regardless of who’s watching. For the 7 lakh candidates who qualified the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), it was confirmation of their dream of walking the hallowed halls of medicine. For the uninitiated, the NEET is the end-all, be-all of examinations which students take to see whether they have what it takes to become a doctor. The exam which decides the future for medical aspirants, was especially challenging this year for those in Karnataka and Odisha who missed their exams due to train delays and Cyclone Fani.

If one looks at the official data, some 15,19,375 students registered for the exam, out of which 14,10,755 wrote the exam. Fifty six per cent of the total students qualified and 57.11 per cent of the girls who appeared for the exam cleared it. The pass percentage among boys was 55.7 per cent. And, what’s heartwarming is that 20 girls made it into the top 100 list.

Madhuri Reddy Gangadasari from Telangana, emerged as the topper among girls, by attaining a seventh rank. For everyone concerned, the lead up to the NEET was a journey which definitely wasn’t easy. It meant becoming a virtual and social hermit albeit transitory and ruminating over Biological process and Chemistry equations. For the 17-year-old Madhuri Reddy who aspired to become a cardiologist someday, it meant days starting as early as 7 am and heading off to Narayana junior college in Madhapur.

“It didn’t matter how long I was spending studying when I remembered the end result. All of us together were in it, which is a big motivation. If I felt burnt out, I would go out with my family and eat something nice and then it would be back to studying the next day,” adds Madhuri who says her days preparing for the exam extended well beyond 9 pm. What kept her going was steaming hot food doled out at her college and friends who were in the same boat as her, all in the race to the top.

It took two years of dedication and perseverance for Madhuri Reddy Gangadasari to achieve her goal of achieving a rank in the single digits in the NEET 2019. Her dreams now realised, she has run off to her village in Kurnool to celebrate with her cousins. But, after the celebrations comes yet more hard work and patience as Madhuri has set her sights on AIIMS Delhi.

For this year’s batch, the tests have ended, but for another fresh batch, single-minded focus and withdrawing from distractions is going to be their routine.