Telangana girls cruise into quarters

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:16 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana girls cruised into the quarterfinals of the 30th junior national throwball championship being held at Aluva, Kerala on Monday.

The State girls outclassed Haryana 15-9, 15-7 to enter the last eight. They will next meet Odisha in the quarterfinal on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the boys team lost to Delhi 12-15, 9-15 in the third match. Earlier, they defeated Pondicherry 15-9, 15-11 and Lakshadweep 15-12, 15-10.

Results: Boys: Telangana bt Puducherry by 15-9, 15-11; Telangana bt Lakshwadeep by 15-12, 15-10; Delhi bt Telangana 15-12, 15-9; Girls: Telangana bt Haryana 15-9, 15-7.

