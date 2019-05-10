Telangana girls lift national softball trophy

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:19 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana girls downed AP 15-1 to emerge under-13 champions in the 12th mini sub-junior national softball championship at TSWRS Armoor on Friday. Madhya Pradesh team secured the third place in the tournament.

However, in the boys final, Telangana team lost 0-10 to Rajasthan to finish as runner-up. Andhra Pradesh boys team secured the third place.

Results: All finals: Boys: Rajasthan bt Telangana 10-0; Girls: Telangana bt AP 15-1.

