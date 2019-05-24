Telangana girls rout Puducherry in Softball championship

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:59 am

Hyderabad: Telangana mauled Puducherry 10-0 in the girls’ league match in the 37th junior National softball championship that got under way at TSWRS, Armoor.

Results: Boys: Chhattisgarh bt Rajasthan by 6-5; Gujarat bt Haryana 12-11; Chhattisgarh bt Delhi 14-0; Puducherry bt Gujarat by 11-0; Punjab bt HAL 9-0; Karnataka bt Manipur by 11-0; MP bt Tamil Nadu 17-0; UP bt Manipur by 10-0.

Girls: Telangana bt Puducherry 10-0; Rajasthan bt Chandigarh 13-1; Punjab bt Delhi by 15-5; MP bt Haryana by 2-1; AP bt HAL 10-0; Maharashtra bt UP 10-0.