Telangana girls top in attendance too

Hyderabad: It’s not just the results of various examinations which show the girls leading the tally. Even in daily attendance in schools, it’s they who are in the forefront.

T-Haazaru, an attendance monitoring app launched by the Directorate of School Education, shows that more girls in the State were attending classes when compared to boys.

As per the T-Haazaru data, of the 7,95,702 girl students on rolls in 15,918 government and local body schools, as many as 6,45,364 were present on Wednesday translating to an attendance percentage of 81.10. In case of boys, of the total 7,43,476 strength, only 5,69,936 had attended the classes, which accounts to 76.65 per cent.

Officials cite these preliminary figures to underscore that it’s not just more number of girls were enrolling in government and local body schools, but most of them were also actually attending classes.

Within a week of its launch, T-Haazaru app has evoked a good response from the government school managements. So far, 15,918 government and local body schools not only have downloaded the app but also have been registering the attendance of students and teachers which is being monitored by the directorate. There are nearly 26,000 government and local body schools in the State.

On Wednesday, 15,918 school managements have registered the attendance of 12,15,300 students and 71,941 teachers. The total attendance percentage of students was pegged at 78.52 whereas for teachers, it stood at 84.22 per cent.

According to details available with the directorate, with 84.73 per cent attendance on Wednesday, Siddipet district topped the list followed by Jagtial district with 83.83 per cent. Similarly, 87.96 per cent of teachers’ attendance was registered in Medak, the highest among all districts. In Hyderabad, attendance of students and teachers in 537 schools was 71.89 per cent and 78.73, respectively, on Wednesday.

“So far, 15,918 schools have registered with the app and all the schools have been instructed to download and use it for registering attendance within a week,” a senior official said.

Apart from capturing the attendance, the directorate has planned to integrate features such as casual and sick leaves, maternity leave and no objection certificate to visit foreign countries into the app. These features would help the directorate to ascertain how many teachers were availing different types of leaves and whether they were joining the school after the foreign trip.

Students asked to follow 10 principles

To ensure the overall development of students in government and local body schools, the Directorate of School Education has come up with 10 principles.

Students will have to take an oath to follow these principles which include regular attendance, personal hygiene, analysis of own strength and weaknesses, focus on sport and extra-curricular activities besides academics etc.

A decision to implement these principles was taken during a high-level meeting chaired by Education Department Secretary Dr B Janardhan Reddy with officials of the directorate recently. During the meeting, Reddy directed officials to formulate 10 principles and ensure students follow them.

These principles will be displayed in all the classes besides in the headmaster’s room in every school. The headmasters, mandal educational officers and district educational officers were instructed to monitor students’ adherence to these principals.

