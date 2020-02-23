Telangana girls triumph in U-19 championship

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:03 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana girls emerged victorious against Tamil Nadu in the final of the 1st south zone under-19 tennis ball cricket championship held at Johnson Grammar School, Boduppal on Sunday.

The boys team settled for the runners-up position as they lost the final against Kerala. State players Manikanta and Bilvika Reddy were awarded players of the tournament in boys and girls categories respectively.

Results: Finals: Girls: Telangana 47/4 in 6 overs bt Tamil Nadu 44/7 in 6 overs; Boys: Kerala 48/2 in 4.30 overs bt Telangana 45/5 in 6 overs.

