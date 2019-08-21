Telangana to give away one crore Bathukamma sarees

By | Published: 10:14 pm

Sircilla: TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said one crore Bathukamma sarees would be distributed to women in the State by September 15.

Speaking to the media after a meeting with officials to discuss handloom and textiles issues at his camp office in Sircilla, the TRS leader said with a view to providing employment opportunity to weavers, Rs 900 crore worth order for Bathukamma sarees had been given to Sircilla weavers during the last three years.

Besides guaranteed employment for eight months, weavers, who used to get Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,000 per month, were able to earn Rs 16,000 to Rs 20,000 a month with the Bathukamma sarees order. “Some of them are even earning Rs 25,000,” he said.

All put together, weavers were given an order to produce 40.50 crore metres of cloth costing Rs 1,600 crore by various government departments during the last four years for uniforms, Bathukamma sarees, KCR Kits and Ramzan and Christmas gift packs, he said.

