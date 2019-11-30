Telangana gives top priority to welfare of students: Bajireddy Goverdhan

By | Published: 12:23 am

Nizamabad: Telangana government gives high priority to the welfare of students and has been spending Rs 1.20 lakh per year on every student studying in residential hostels, said Nizamabad Rural MLA Bajireddy Goverdhan.

On Saturday, the MLA inaugurated a tribal welfare residential hostel at Borgaon (P), constructed at a cost of Rs 1.30 crore. MLC VG Goud, Zilla Parishad Chairman D Vittal Rao and District Collector M Rammohan Rao were also present.

The MLA said the government was according top priority to students’ welfare and was spending large amount of funds on the welfare sector. He said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was allocating funds for the welfare sector and for construction of hostels. He said such facilities were not available in any State in the country. The students must make use of the facilities.

MLC VG Goud said Telangana government had opened 700 hostels in Telangana to provide better education to poor students. Vittal Rao said government was providing quality education in residential schools and nearly 1,400 students were studying in these schools. DTWO Sandhya Rani, officials and public representatives participated in this programme.

