Telangana: ‘Golden era’ for welfare

Hyderabad: As part of its objective to uplift the hitherto neglected SCs, STs, BCs and Minorities in the State, the TRS government has implemented a slew of measures for their uplift. The State government introduced several programmes covering virtually all sections of society.

Among the measures introduced are:

Enhancement of income limit for BPL groups from Rs 60,000 to Rs 1,50,000 in rural areas and from Rs 75,000 to Rs 2,00,000 in urban areas. With this, LIG groups and other sections like Home Guards, Anganwadi teachers and contract and outsourced employees get to reap benefits of welfare initiatives taken up by the government.

Doubling of Aasara pensions

Based on promises made during the 2018 Assembly elections, all pensions have been hiked. Accordingly, from April 2019, beneficiaries will be given enhanced pensions, placing an additional burden of Rs 5 crore on the State exchequer. Annually, Rs 11,843 crore is being spent on these pensions, with the number of pensioners going up to 47,88,070. The government has earmarked Rs 12,067 crore for Aasara in the 2019-20 Budget. The government also decreased the age limit for old age pensioners from 65 to 57. After the revision in age limit, the number of old age pensioners has gone up from 13,27,090 to 21,72,429. Currently, Rs 135 crore is being spent on old pensions.

In order to mitigate the miseries of beedi rollers, the government enhanced their pension from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 from April 2019. There are about 4,08,343 beedi workers in the State. Financial assistance of Rs 1,000 which was given to single women in the State has been enhanced to Rs 2,016. The scheme which came into existence from June 2 2017, covers about 1,29,411 women who are above 18 years of age, married but separated from husbands for more than a year, unmarried women having 30 years of age in villages, 35 years of age in towns. Physically challenged who are unable to do any kind of work were being given Rs 500 before bifurcation. The TRS government enhanced it to Rs 1,500 after coming to power and has now doubled it to Rs 3,016 to benefit 4,92,587 physically challenged persons in the State. Across the State, 13,074 patients are getting pension of Rs 1,000 per month since April 2018. From April 2019, the amount has been enhanced to Rs 2,016.

Kalyana Laxmi and Shaadi Mubarak, a unique programmes aimed at helping poor families get their daughters married, started with an assistance of Rs 51,000 in October 2014. Initially, the scheme was limited to SC, ST, Minority communities. From 2016-17, BCs and upper caste BPL families were also included. The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced a hike from Rs 51,000 to Rs 75,116 in 2017, and subsequently, in 2018, increased the assistance to Rs 1,00,116. Through Kalyana Lakshmi, a total of 3,56,997 families have benefitted while under Shadi Mubarak, 1,09,732 families got assistance. The government has spent Rs 3,750 crore on this programme so far.

Other initiatives taken up by the government include subsidised rice under food security programme with each family member getting six kg through the PDS. For the first time in the country, ePOS was introduced covering 17,000-odd PDS outlets to ensure transparency. Besides, the TRS government introduced Apathbandhu for sunstroke victims (ex-gratia of Rs 50,000) and Rs five lakh ex-gratia to victims of natural calamities.

It also introduced a new economic support scheme to help unemployed youth to set up businesses. The government subsidy under the scheme was increased from Rs 30,000 to Rs 80,000 for a Rs one lakh unit, Rs 1.2 lakh for a Rs 2 lakh unit and up to Rs 2.5 lakh for a Rs 5 lakh unit. During 2018-19 Budget, Rs 1,682.53 crore was allocated for this scheme. The State government also increased substantially the budgetary allocations for the SC/ST Special Development Fund (Rs 12,708.73 crore for SC development and Rs 8,063.48 crore for ST development). Another major initiative of the government was to upgrade 1,117 ST tandas into Gram Panchayats that would help in their development.

The government has also implemented the ‘Telangana State Programme for Rapid Incubation of Dalit Entrepreneurs’ (TS PRIDE) which gives enormous subsidies to Dalits to set up their own industries. In the case of minorities, the State government has taken several proactive measures to help this section including an increase in funds for minorities welfare, official celebration of Ramzan and Christmas festivals, observing Minorities Welfare Day on November 11 coinciding with the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, increasing the subsidy component for minority youth from 50 per cent to 80 per cent and simultaneously increasing the loan component from Rs two lakh to Rs 10 lakh, Rs 5,000 honorarium for imams and mouzams, 12 per cent reservation for Muslim minorities and setting up an Islamic Centre cum Convention Centre on 10 acres of land in Kokapet.

Telangana shows the way in women-centric schemes

The State government is poised for the overall development of women and their welfare, since they constitute 50 per cent of the population, in all fields. KCR Kits, ‘Kalyana Lakshmi’, ‘Shaadi Mubarak’ and others are live examples for the kind of concern the Chief Minister has towards women. For Women and Child Welfare during 2016-17 Budgets, Rs 1,552 crore was allocated. The government earmarked Rs 1,731 crore during 2017-18 Budget and Rs 1,799 crore during 2018-19 Budget.

For the first time in the country, 33 per cent reservation was given to women in market committees. The TS Assembly has passed a resolution seeking 33 per cent in the Legislative bodies and sent the same to the Centre. It is waging a battle for women reservation Bill with Centre.

KCR Kits Scheme

Launched in April 2017, the KCR Kits scheme received huge response from pregnant women and triggered a huge rise in institutional deliveries from 2.5 lakh deliveries to about 3.5 lakh deliveries in the State. Under the scheme, pregnant women will get financial assistance of Rs 12,000 for a male child and Rs 13,000 for a female child including a baby care kit. The scheme was aimed at reducing infant mortality rate and maternity mortality rate in the State.

Nearly four lakh pregnant women benefited from the scheme since its launch in June 2017. After the introduction of KCR Kits scheme, monthly 27,000 deliveries were taking place and the number has been increasing gradually.

The ‘Amma Vodi’ (102) Vehicle was launched to drop the mother and child at their home after delivery. About 1,08,814 patients availed the facility since its launch in May last year. Further, services like 108 two-wheeler vehicles (Bike Ambulances) and ‘Rekkalu’ two-wheeler services by ANMs also launched to provide better medicare in rural areas. The State government also launched special vaccination vehicles to administer vaccination for children in rural and remote areas.

Arogya Laxmi-Nutritious diet

The State government also launched ‘Arogya Laxmi nutritional diet’ scheme for pregnant, lactating women and infants since January 2015. A one time the nutritious full meal is given to pregnant, lactating women and infants through Anganwadi Centres on a daily basis through 35,700 Anganwadi Centres and 149 ICDS centres in State. The food intake was also increased to provide nutritious food to young children up to the age of six years. About 3.65 lakh pregnant and lactating mothers and 14.40 lakh children are getting benefitted.

The State government increased the salaries of Anganwadi workers by 150 per cent from Rs 4,200 to Rs 10,500. Salaries of ASHA workers were also hiked to Rs 6,000.

For girl students, the State government introduced Health-Hygiene kits scheme in government schools, Model schools, KGBVs for about 8 lakh girl children. Each kit costing around Rs 400 will comprise of 16 items useful for the girls including sanitary pads. As part of the programme in the midday meal per month, students are provided with chicken for four times, meat for twice, egg for five times and ghee every day are provided as part of the weekly menu.

StreeNidhi (Up to Rs 10 Lakh interest-free loan)

The State government has increased the interest-free loan limit for 4.60 Lakh Self Help Groups (covering 83.58 lakh families) in the State from Rs 5 Lakh to Rs 10 lakh. The funds allocated for this purpose are also increased from Rs 700 crore to Rs 1,400 crore. Nearly 441 crore is being spent to provide interest-free loans. During 2017-18, the StreeNidhi bank has provided Rs 1,850 crore of loans. To ensure transparency in transactions of SHGs, the government supplied tablet PCs to women associations. In future, Aasara pensions, Employment Guarantee Scheme payments and other schemes also can be made through these PCs.

