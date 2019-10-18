Telangana golfer Sneha Singh clinches golf title in Rajasthan

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:13 pm

Hyderabad: Young Telangana golfer Sneha Singh added one more feather to her cap by clinching the IGU Northern India Junior girls Championship Rajasthan leg held in Jaipur. The 15-year-old Seha scored 73, 70, 72 and a total of 5 over for three rounds to lift the title.

Sneha, who recently won the 11th leg of the Hero women’s tournament in Hyderabad, said the experience of playing against foreign players helped her during the tournament. “Even though I fought well in the next tournament (Hero women’s India Open in Gurugram) I couldn’t achieve the desired result. I am happy with the training I am getting from the Hyderabad Golf Club and I aim at winning more medals,” Sneha, a student of Delhi Public School, said.

