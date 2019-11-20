Telangana got Rs 46,602 crore from Centre last fiscal

By | Published: 1:02 am

Hyderabad: The Central government has only released a total of Rs 46,602.76 crore to Telangana State under various heads including share in Central taxes, Finance Commission grants and other grants-in-aid (Centrally Sponsored Schemes and others) during 2018-19. However, it had summarily denied any delay in release of funds to the State as was being alleged by the State government.

Of Rs 46,602.76 crore released in 2018-19, Telangana’s share in Central taxes was Rs 18,560.88 crore, followed by Rs 26,235.75 crore towards Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) and Central Sector Schemes (CS). Another Rs 1,806.13 crore was released towards Finance Commission grants. During the previous years, the Centre released meager amounts of just Rs 24,478.87 crore in 2017-18 and another Rs 24,628.52 crore in 2016-17.

Responding to a question raised by Rajya Sabha member KVP Ramachandra Rao on Tuesday, Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur said the Central government was providing resources to the States under Finance Commission Transfers (including devolution from divisible pool of Central taxes and duties) and other grants-in-aid (including Centrally Sponsored Schemes and Central Sector Schemes) as per allocations made in Union Budget. While he did not categorically denied to have delayed funds, he summarily admitted to the same and stated that funds were released as per scheme guidelines including utilisation of funds during previous years. He claimed that funds were released after review and implementation of schemes, to ensure their effective utilisation.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had been stating that the Centre was not providing any funds in addition to its rightful share in Central taxes through devolution of funds as per Finance Commission’s orders. He repeatedly stated that Telangana was one of the five major States which were feeding the Central government’s treasuries, but were getting paltry amounts in return.

