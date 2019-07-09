Telangana: Goud advises MPs to raise TS’ demands in Parliament

By | Published: 7:23 pm

Hyderabad: Former MP Boora Narsaiah Goud slammed the opposition MPs from the State for their failure to raise pending promises pertaining to Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act and other issues in the Parliament. He said instead of taking up issues pertaining to the State in the Parliament, the opposition MPs were busy slandering against Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Speaking to mediapersons at Telangana Bhavan on Tuesday, the former Bhongir MP said the MPs who should be questioning the Centre on behalf of people of the State for their demands, remained silent. “Most of the opposition MPs are unable to understand the difference between the Assembly and the Parliament. They are raising issues pertaining to the Assembly in the Parliament and trying to blame the TRS for delay in resolving the issues which are under the Centre’s purview,” he said.

Narsaiah Goud said the Congress MPs have no guts to question BJP in the Parliament for its step-motherly attitude towards the State. He also advised the BJP leaders against launching slander against the TRS government and instead, take up issues of the State with their bosses in New Delhi to get them sanctioned as well as win the hearts of people. He dared them to get the pending issues of Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, resolved to prove their commitment to people and Telangana State.

