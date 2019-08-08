Telangana government increases premium for Rythu Bima

By | Published: 12:26 am

Hyderabad: The State government issued orders on Wednesday increasing the premium for Rythu Bima scheme paid to Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) to Rs 3,013.50 per farmer including Goods and Service Tax (GST). In the first year of the scheme, the premium was Rs 2,271 per farmer. The scheme has been extended for one more year till August 13, 2020. About 31.1 lakh farmers will benefit from the scheme.

Further, orders have been issued for payment of Rs 934.19 crore to LIC towards insurance premium along with applicable GST as advance on or before August 13. The LIC also requested payment of an additional Rs 30.94 crore towards stamp duty to be paid by them.

The officials said the presribed guidelines for the implementation of the scheme remained unchanged. All the pattadar passbook holders in the age group of 18 to 59 years as on August 14, 2019 (born between August 14, 1960 and August 14, 2001 – both days inclusive) would be eligible for enrolment under the scheme. The pattadars data would be obtained from the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA).

The State government increased the premium following a request from the LIC which was implementing the scheme without any profit orientation. The insurance company authorities observed that the actual expenses and mortality rate was higher than expected. As a result, the loss incurred on the premium collected was about 54.42 per cent in 2018-19. Farmers covered under the scheme get an insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh each in case of death due to any cause.

