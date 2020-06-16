Telangana government keen on increasing milk production: Vinod Kumar

By | Published: 7:53 pm

Hyderabad: State Planning Board Vice Chairman Vinod Kumar has said that the Telangana government will initiate all necessary steps to further increase the production of milk in the State. The State at present is producing 80 lakh liters of milk every day and only half of it reaches the market.

Launching the 54th distribution outlet of Karimnagar Dairy at Nizampet here on Tuesday , he said that the remaining part of the milk production is used by the milk producers for their household consumption. “The government is giving an incentive of Rs 4 per liter to encourage farmers to produce more, paving way for more lucrative milk production,” he said.

The planning board chairman stressed on the need to distribute more cows and buffaloes so that enough milk can be produced to meet the present day demand.

“ICMR recommends per day consumption of 280 ml of milk per day, In Telangana the per day consumption is 350 ml,” he said. However demand for Milk in Hyderabad exceeds production, he said. He informed that the Karimnagar Dairy has a membership of 70,000 farmers and they produce 2.5 lakh liters of milk every day and the firm has a turnover of Rs 348 crore.

Karimnagar Dairy chairman Ch Rajeshwar Rao, Malkajgiri TRS in charge Marri Rajashekhar Reddy, Hyderabad city marketing in charges Srinivas and Poornachander Rao also participated in the programme.

