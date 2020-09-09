Telangana government mulling on giving judicial powers to Wakf Board

The Minister answering a question raised by AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi during question hour in Assembly on Wednesday said that the first survey undertaken in 1954 has identified that 77,539 acres

By | Published: 1:15 pm 1:30 pm

Hyderabad: Minister for Minority Welfare Koppula Eshwar has assured the minority community that the Telangana government is committed to securing the valuable Wakf properties spread across the State and said that soon the government will call for a meeting with all the concerned regarding the delay in gazette notification of the details of the second survey of the Wakf lands . He also assured that the issue of conferring judicial status to Wakf Board will also be considered by the Chief Minister after the meeting.

The Minister answering a question raised by AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi during question hour in Assembly on Wednesday said that the first survey undertaken in 1954 has identified that 77,539 acres of land in 3929 areas have been identified as Wakf properties. However the second survey that began in 2001 and ended in 2016 has identified that the Wakf has left with 3,372 acres of land in 13,610 areas.

Agreeing that there was delay in publishing the gazette, the Minister said that there were several objections during the verification process leading to the delay. He said that the Telangana government has taken help from IIT Roorkee to digitize the demarcation process and to geotag all wakf properties. He assured the members that the government will call for a meeting to discuss all the issues so that the gazette notification can be given at the earliest.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .