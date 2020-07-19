Telangana government offices to go paperless

By | Published: 12:34 am

Hyderabad: The State government has begun introducing the much-awaited e-office system in the government departments to increase transparency and accountability in the administration. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar kickstarted the system in six departments where more than 1,600 employees have commenced operating through the new paperless system which will also improve contactless functioning of the government offices in the post Covid-19 era.

Though the e-office system was promulgated several months ago, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao emphasised to implement it at the earliest especially in the wake of coronavirus pandemic where contactless work had become essential. A few weeks ago, the State government had commenced work and started identifying resource persons and required computer machinery to operationalise the e-office system.

Initially, the e-office system will be introduced in the departments of General Administration, Prohibition and Excise, Commercial Taxes, Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA), Women and Child Welfare. Other government departments also have been instructed to expedite the work and commence functioning under e- office system. The e-office system was designed under Digital India programme by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) and has been under partial implementation in some departments as well as the district Collectorates.

“The new system will be beneficial as it would ensure greater transparency. It will also save a lot of time and unnecessary paper work. This system is the need of the hour as it will ensure that every petition/representation is accountable. The e-Office system allows for quick disposal of files electronically, making all operations paperless,” the Chief Secretary said, after launching the new system.

After successful implementation in the initial phase, the e-office system will be later extended to other departments in a phased manner. All the government departments have already prepared a master database of all the government employees and collected the digital signatures of the authorities concerned, besides putting in place necessary hardware and software. As per directions, each department has appointed a nodal officer along with a technical assistant. The digitisation of files and training for the employees concerned has also commenced.

The authorised employee or officer can login into the e-office system using their designated user name and password where they can create files and manage them, including approval and transfer of files, for necesary action. The e-office system ensures secure transactions and operations, including information furnished and prevent tampering of files. Each authorised officer is equipped with an encrypted digital key, which has to be used for creating and managing files. It will enable the heads of the departments to track the movement of files easily at regular intervals. With majority departments working with half of their manpower, the system will also enable the employees to work from home through secured network.

Principal Secretary for Industries Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary for General Administration Vikas Raj, Secretary for SC Development Rahul Bojja, Commissioner for Commercial Taxes Neetu Kumari Prasad, Director for Prohibition and Excise Sarfraz Ahmed, Finance Secretary Ronald Ross, Women and Child Welfare Secretary Divya, and CCLA director Rajat Kumar Saini, were present. On the occasion, the employees and officers expressed happiness over launch of the e-office system which will allow them to work safely without handling papers.

