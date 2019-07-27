Telangana government schools told set up kitchen garden

By | Published: 12:37 am

Hyderabad: As a means to encourage farming among students and to ensure supply of fresh and pesticide-free vegetables, the School Education Department has instructed all government-run schools to set up kitchen garden.

The seeds and required tools for kitchen gardening will be supplied by the Horticulture Department. It will also give farming assistance to the schools including government, local body, aided, Model Schools and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas.

During a teleconference held with officials of school education and Horticulture Department here on Saturday, Secretary (Education), B Janardhan Reddy said at least 5 per cent to 10 per cent of open space in the school premises should be used for setting up kitchen gardens.

Reddy said the gardens would not only ensure students have fresh and pesticide-free vegetables in the mid-day meal but also get an exposure to farming vegetables.

In schools which lack space, officials were instructed to grow saplings in the pots. Instructions were also issued for setting up rooftop gardens in the schools.

The authorities were asked to involve students in setting up and maintenance of kitchen gardens in the schools.