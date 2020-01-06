Telangana government signs pact with MEC

By | Published: 12:30 am 4:51 pm

Hyderabad: The Government of Telangana and Mahindra Ecole Centrale (MEC) College of Engineering, Hyderabad, have signed an MoU in the area of Artificial intelligence (AI).

As per the MoU, Mahindra Ecole Centrale will provide skill development and consultancy in AI segment and extend their Supercomputer Lab facilities for individuals and startups to build compelling propositions and solutions in the area of Artificial Intelligence.

“Public Private Partnerships and sharing of resources is the way to learn and move way forward in the future. Government of Telangana is committed to building a startup ecosystem and we are happy to partner with the Government in helping the young entrepreneurs undertake even bigger strides in the area of Artificial Intelligence. MEC’s focus on setting up world-class labs for the people researching / working in the segment will hopefully create a viable AI ecosystem in the state and the country at large,” said Dr. Yajulu Medury, Director, Mahindra Ecole Centrale.

Mahindra Ecole Centrale launched its Supercomputer Lab in August 2019 and is already working on several projects on Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning. In order to address the requirements for faster computing performance and providing a robust platform for Deep Learning & Analytics and multi-disciplinary engineering simulations, the MEC Supercomputer lab was established at the MEC campus.

At the same time, the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad too is going to collaborate with the Government of Telangana for research on Artificial Intelligence. The Institute is partnering with the Information Technology, Electronics and Communication (ITE&C) Department, Government of Telangana, for building/identifying quality datasets, along with third parties such as the industry.

They will also work on Education and Training to prepare/deliver content and curriculum on AI courses to be delivered to college students along with industry participants.

An MoU to this effect was signed by Prof B.S. Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad, and Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary Departments of Information Technology (IT) and Industries and Commerce (I&C).

