‘Telangana government spending Rs 16,000 cr on education’

By | Published: 11:50 pm

Nizamabad: The Telangana government was spending Rs 16,000 crore on education and improving the standards of the system, said Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy after launching development works worth Rs 1.15 crore in Banswada constituency.

The works include CC roads, Atal Tinkering Lab at Nemli village of Banswada. Pocharam said when the government school education was losing its charm, the Nemli government high school was registering the highest number of admissions and securing good results. He said Atal labs would be helpful in increasing the standards of education.

