Telangana government to appoint 3456 Ward Officers and set up Ward Offices

Hyderabad: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban development KT Rama Rao has said that the government in principle has decided to appoint one Ward Officer to each one of the 3456 Wards or Divisions in all the municipal corporations and municipalities in the State. The system which will be similar to that of Panchayat Secretaries is under the planning stage and the government will soon take up recruitment of these Ward Officers.

Answering a question raised by TRS MLC Bodakunti Venkateswarlu, during question hour at the Legislative Council here on Wednesday, the Minister said that the post of WO was created for the smooth implementation of the new Municipal Act. “However we are planning to have a watchful eye on the Ward Officer system so that they will not shirk their duties and responsibilities,” Rama Rao said responding to a suggestion by the MLC. He said that the Ward Officers will be confirmed in their post only after three years of probation, just to ensure that they understand the responsibilities and work with zeal.

The Minister further said that each ward will also have a Ward Office from where the WO and the Councilor will work together for the development of that particular ward. He said that there will be flying squads at district level for surprise checks and overall supervision of the WO system.

Minister for SC Development and Minorities Welfare, Koppula Eshwar answering a question on the construction of Anees Ul Ghurba, to house destitute children belonging to the minority community, has said that the multi storied building is being built at a cost of Rs 20 crore and it will be ready by March 2021. Responding to a question by Farooq Hussain of TRS, the Minister said that so far Rs 11.40 crore has been completed and works up to 3rd floor was completed. He said that the government is also considering the request to add three more floors to the structure.

He said that the building will also house shopping complexes so that the rental income will help in the maintenance of the structure and also becomes a source of revenue for the children. He said that a managing committee was formed to look into construction of the building. In all 600 children can be accommodated in this building.

