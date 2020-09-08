Telangana government, UKIBC renew MoU

“The renewal of the MoU is a testament to our belief in this relationship with UKIBC and that it will further help us to boost the investment in the State and maximise our growth potential,” Jayesh Ranjan said.

By | Business Bureau | Published: 8:07 pm

Hyderabad: The UK India Business Council (UKIBC) renewed its memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Industries and Commerce Department, Government of Telangana. The partnership boosts business investment, accelerates improvements in the ease of doing business, facilitates UK-Telangana business partnerships and expands higher education collaboration.

The MoU was signed at a virtual roundtable by Jayesh Ranjan, principal secretary, Industries and Commerce Department, Government of Telangana and Kevin McCole, MD, UKIBC in the presence of Andrew Fleming, Deputy High Commissioner, British Deputy High Commission – Hyderabad and UK businesses.

Speaking on the occasion, Kevin McCole, MD, UKIBC, said, “The State has dynamic and impactful political and bureaucratic leadership, which is one of the reasons why the UKIBC is so keen to engage and why so many UK businesses want to enter and expand their investment in the State. We look forward to our next delegation, which we hope will take place in Hyderabad rather than online, and we very much hope to welcome a Telangana Government-led business delegation to the UK.”

Jayesh Ranjan, principal secretary, Industries and Commerce Department, Government of Telangana said, “The existing MoU over the past year, has seen multiple UK delegations, resulting in business and higher education partnerships. As we come out of the pandemic, Telangana’s multiple investment-promotion schemes, along with its business-friendly regulatory environment and resolution to pandemic related business activities, act as a major attraction for the UK based entrepreneurs and corporates.”

“The renewal of the MoU is a testament to our belief in this relationship with UKIBC and that it will further help us to boost the investment in the State and maximise our growth potential,” Ranjan added.

Andrew Fleming, deputy high commissioner, British Deputy High Commission – Hyderabad mentioned, in responding to the challenges of the current pandemic, the UK Government is committed to building back lives and businesses better. This vision is shared by our friends in Telangana and both our governments are determined for this MoU to result in enhanced trade and investments between Telangana and UK.

UKIBC said it will continue to support interactions between the UK businesses and the State Government to provide direct feedback from business on the ease of doing business, market access and other relevant issues. These interactions will continue in the form of dialogues, annual ministerial meetings and various delegation visits.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .