Telangana government unveils environment report

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Mahesh Sharma and Telangana State Forest and Environment Minister Jogu Ramanna on Saturday released State of Environment Report (SoER), Telangana 2015.

The report prepared by Environment, Protection, Training and Research Institute (EPTRI) covers Telangana profile, Natural Resources, Environment, Forests, Biodiversity, Water Resources and Irrigation, Agriculture and Allied Sectors, Energy, Mining, Industrial Development, Transport, Tourism, Urban Development, Rural Development, Environment and Health, Environment Pollution, Waste Management, Environmental Acts and Laws, Climate among others.

The Union Ministry had entrusted EPTRI to prepare the SoER and it is the first report for the State which covers erstwhile ten districts. The objective of the report is to ensure sustainable development by providing credible environmental information to policy makers, organisations and people for proper planning and implementation of development projects.

Drivers, Pressures, State, Impact & Response (DPSIR) methodology was adopted in the preparation of the report.