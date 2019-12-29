Telangana Government working to improve EoDB for real estate, say Ministers

By | Business Bureau | Published: 1:04 am

Hyderabad: Telangana Government will work towards solving problems of the real estate, developer and builder community as the State sees them as partners in economic development of the State, said Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao.

Speaking at the second edition of Create Awards 2019, organised by industry body Credai Telangana, he said real estate industry’s request for extending TS-iPASS like facility for giving approvals to real estate industry will be taken up with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao.

The industry also wanted the State Government to charge a nominal fee for sale agreements. Now, five per cent is collected and another two per cent at the time of making sale deed. The insistence of five per cent fee for the sale agreement is burdening buyers, it said. Among others, it also flagged issues with GST in co-development projects and difficulty in claiming input tax credit.

He asked the developer community to join hands with the State Government to take up housing projects for low income groups as well to promote inclusive growth. He said the real estate developers while developing their own layouts also aid in creating tangible social infrastructure.

On slowdown in economy, he said the State in first three quarters of the previous year had seen growth rates of 22 per cent but has grown by 7 per cent in the corresponding period this year. While this is low compared to State’s previous performance, it is still better than many States, which are exhibiting flat or negative growth under the spell of slowdown, Rao said adding that real estate sector in the State is comparatively doing better mainly due to the support of Telangana Government.

He said several industry experts had earlier predicted doomsday for the sector but the Government evolved policies that made the State an attractive investment destination. It is now working on a plan to develop the 200 forest blocks present surrounding Hyderabad with focus on sustainability, he said.

Earlier, Housing Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy said the State Government has been working to give further thrust to real estate sector. The latent demand for commercial space is about one crore sqft (10 million sqft) in days to come. The State continues to attract manpower resources from several States. Industrial approvals are being given in 15 days and it is possible to give real estate approvals in about three months as several departments are involved.

Credai Telangana chairman G Ram Reddy, president Ch Ramchandra Reddy, president- elect D Murali Krishna Reddy and others spoke.

Meanwhile, rating agency Crisil acted as the jury to identify the best projects in 13 categories for Hyderabad and seven for other chapters. In all, there were 103 registrations.

