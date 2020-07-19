Telangana Governor appeals for more plasma donations

By | Published: 12:27 am

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has made a fervent appeal to all persons recovered from Covid-19 to donate plasma and help in the treatment of Covid-19 patients. She said that all those who recovered from the Covid-19 and those who are having adequate antibodies can donate the plasma to save the lives of seriously affected patients.

Addressing the media at the ESI Medical College at Sanathnagar on Saturday after visiting the Covid-19 Plasma Blood Bank, the Governor urged the people not to have misconceptions about the plasma donation. “All those who cured are not eligible to donate plasma. Only those who cured and possess adequate antibodies to fight the Covid-19 are eligible to donate plasma, “She added.

The governor stated that it was an ultimate humanitarian service to donate plasma. The plasma therapy was one of the vital therapies to save the lives of the Covid-19 affected, she said. Referring to the Covid Plasma Bank efforts, she stressed on streamlining data bank of the potential donors and the needy in an effective manner.

The Governor appreciated one plasma donor Santosh, for his humanitarian gesture and said that he was a role model for many prospective donors. She also lauded the services of Dr Srinivas of ESIC, terming him as the Covid warrior who got cured after getting infected.

