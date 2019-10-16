Telangana Governor calls on PM, Home Minister

By | Published: 12:35 am

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Home Amit Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The Governor said she submitted a report to the Prime Minister listing out the various initiatives taken up in Raj Bhavan like implementation of plastic ban, yoga classes, blood donation camp through Indian Red Cross Society, among others. In her 40 minute meeting with Modi, Dr Soundararajan informed him about her participation in several social programmes in the State. She said the Prime Minister was appreciative of the initiatives.

The Governor also presented to the Prime Minister and Home Minister a recent publication on Bathukamma festival organised at the Raj Bhavan for five days with traditional fervour and gaiety.

