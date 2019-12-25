Telangana Governor, CM convey Christmas wishes

By | Published: 12:31 am

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao extended greetings to all the members of Christian fraternity and the people of the State on the occasion of Christmas. The Governor said, “The life of Jesus Christ is a source of inspiration.

On this occasion, I wish all my Christian brothers and sisters a warm and happy Christmas.” The Chief Minister said, “The birthday of Lord Jesus who taught us love and compassion is celebrated worldwide with happiness and joy.”

