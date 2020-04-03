Telangana Governor explains Prez, VP about containment of Markaz affected

By | Published: 7:36 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan through a Video Conference with the President Ramnath Kovind, along with the Vice President, M. Venkaiah Naidu, informed that, the state which is under lockdown till April 14 , has initiated steps to contain the spread under “Markaz”.

“A total of 1000 persons have been Identified and 925 persons have been traced (92%). 79 Cases were found positive. 435 Persons are in Home Quarantine and 365 are in Government Quarantine. Total deaths are 9,” she said. The Governor also told the president that she has personally extolled doctors and health workers for serving people in face of grave risk and displaying exemplary courage and conviction, through her letters. In her letters she appreciated and thanked their commitment as first line Corona warriors to wipe out Covid-19 from our State and Nation.

Enlisting the steps taken by the Telangana Government she said that the state invoked Epidemic Disease Act from March 20, SoPs on Hospital Management, Clinical Management etc have been developed with the support of Central Government Guidelines and WHO.

She informed that the State has allocated Rs 457.75 crores budget for control of COVID 19 and the Positive Cases in Telangana as on Friday are 152. In all 26,586 persons are under home quarantine, 19364 have completed home quarantine till to date and 7222 are still in quarantine. By April 7 all will be completing home quarantine, she said.

The Governor said that six laboratories have been set up in Government Hospitals and so far 2400 samples have been tested and 152 are found to be positive. With regard to augmentation of Health Facilities, she reported that a total 31 Hospitals with 12,500 beds (11,000 isolation beds & 1,500 ICU beds) have been established for clinical management.

