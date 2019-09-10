Telangana Governor extends Onam greetings

By | Published: 10:28 pm

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan extended her Onam greetings and good wishes to all citizens, “Especially to our brothers and sisters of Kerala living in Telangana.”

She said Onam was an ancient festival of Kerala that celebrates rice harvest and is celebrated by all in a society as a communion of brothers and sisters of different faiths.

The Governor said: “May Onam enhance the spirit of peace, prosperity, brotherhood and truthfulness in our lives.”

She also said Onam was a symbol of national integration, justice, and it was a day to reaffirm our commitment to create a just, peaceful and prosperous society.”

