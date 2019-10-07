Telangana Governor greets people on Vijaya Dasami

By | Published: 10:52 pm

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has extended greetings to the people of Telangana on the occasion of Vijaya Dasami.

“On the joyous occasion of Vijaya Dasami, I extend my warm and cordial greetings to the people of Telangana. The Navaratri festival renews the spirit of joy and jubilation within us. The main message of the festival, triumph of good over evil, has an everlasting relevance,” the Governor said in her message.

“Truth alone Triumphs” is our national credo and while celebrating the festival, we have to collectively endeavour to fight all the evils including environmental hazards and create greener and tidy neighborhoods,” she said, adding: “I pray that the Divine Mother showers her choicest blessings on the occasion of happy and festive celebrations of Dasara.”

